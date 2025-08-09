Disclaimer: Opinion.

Making the rounds today is the claim the Telegraph has a photograph of Jeffrey Epstein in an IDF shirt. Now, believe me when I say I’d be the first person to take a dump on Epstein or the IDF, but having analysed a copy, I am 100% confident this is an AI generated image.

Normal Photograph

To show you what I mean, here’s what a normal image looks like from a confirmed official Epstein photograph when I apply a graphical operation on it:

Seems very collective, with colours grouped together sensibly (you’re looking at the arm of a jacket and the colour reflection).

Telegraph’s Photo

Here’s what the Telegraph photo looks like up-close of part of the jumper:

You’ve got these weird shaped blocks and semi-circle shapes which are not natural at all to a normal image. They permate the entire image, which is not natural.

I can tell you what they are, because I’ve seen it before when devising simple tests to determine image authenicity: those are the tell-tale signs for an AI generated image.

AI Generated

Normal Photograph

Telegraph Image

Would they publish deceitful information about Epstein that has been forged? Absolutely, yes (see The Daily Beagle’s article The Trump-Epstein Cover-up). The US government published the altered timestamps video of his cell and has not been clean about the edited footage or why there’s conveniently missing video data.

There have also been prior AI generated images of Epstein (ones with more obvious tells: missing legs, no arms, that sort of thing). This isn’t to say all photographs of Epstein are — it is possible to tell them apart. I don’t think this is one of the genuine ones.

Indeed, even without an assessment of colour groupings we can already tell something is off from a visual inspection:

For a start his face looks super blurry. No decals are present. His neck is barely distinguishable from his jumper. It’s almost got a similar blurry faces vibe to the earlier DALL-E AI image generation model:

Is this supposed to be a modern photograph? Contrast a verified image of Epstein from the 1990s (I.E. less modern photography):

From a verified photograph you can see decals much more clearly. Hairlines, wrinkles, the neck is distinct, even the background doesn’t seem overly blurry. The quality is higher, and there’s something cleaner cut about it. Epstein is a rich guy, we’re supposed to believe he had a photograph taken on a potato camera on a private jet?

The Telegraph has not done due dilligence and until they do so they need to verify the following:

When was the photograph taken?

On what device (make/model, etc) was it taken?

If it’s a digital photograph, what did an EXIF analysis reveal?

If it’s not a digital photograph, why is the analogue quality so bad?

Does the file timestamps align with the time period of when it was supposedly taken?

Does the person who supplied it have chain of custody? (I.E. can they prove it is from a device used to photograph Epstein?)

If they don’t have any of the above, why was the article approved for publication?

I will not fall for a bait-and-switch simply because it conveniently contains the damning “evidence” I’m looking for. This is a very easy way for the bastards in the US government (and, indeed, even Israel, judging by the insistence on the IDF ties) to discredit their opponents, by putting out falsified evidence and then rugpulling it. I don’t trust Dershowitz’ word on it any more than I do Trump’s.

Have the photograph validated. And next time Telegraph, do better.

