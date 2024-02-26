The Gates Foundation and mass murderers GAVI ‘vaccine alliance’ fear the memes, and wants them renamed to “health disinformation super-spreaders”. Rolls right off the tongue.

No vaccine for a sense of humour, although they’re probably working on that too: side-effects may include losing the funny.

You can almost sense the seethe from GAVI, who, in order to convince themselves vaccines work has to perpetually write ‘VaccinesWork’ in the top-left as if a post-it note reminder.

Apparently, they seem to think memes have been around “for centuries”. Even before the computer existed!

You know what this means, folks?

It is time for more memes in the war against pregnant emoji men.