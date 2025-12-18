Some days ago Substack released a censorship feature. I warned about it, attempted to sway change, found Substack doubled-down, and I upped and disabled my financial subscriptions, and was moving off-platform, doing outreach to others, when I noticed something.

Proof it is disabled. I did my part. You do yours.

The rest of you all continue to post here normally like nothing just happened.

By continuing to post, you legitimise Substack’s censorship as normal, acceptable, even. You’re saying mine and yours censorship is an acceptable compromise and you’re willing to be a coward that turns a blind eye to it and keep using it. (Same for all the X/Twitter users out there; I levy the same criticism at you all as well)

I assume most of you haven’t even turned off your paid subscriptions either, willing to sell the rest of us out for some petty cash. Whilst some of us take on sacrifices, the rest of you seem unwilling, and continue to legitimise your oppression.

If a good chunk of the Substack userbase suddenly stopped engaging with it in retaliation for adopting overseas laws, Substack would have to change their tune. They can’t sales pitch a platform if it has no content on it. It would signal to other companies: think carefully about what you adopt or your userbase disappears.

I don’t know why I bother. What’s the point in warning you of tyranny if nobody acts on the information? I sent dozens of people screenshots of them being censored… most of you gawked at it, and then went right back to posting on Substack. If you continue to behave the same way, adopt the same tools, you only have yourselves to blame for accepting remaining in the sandbox of your oppressors.

You go out, buy smartphones, then moan they’re used to surveil you. No price tag too high to discourage you from buying your own personalised trendy self-tracking device. Everyone has one. Eager to wave it and scan it at all and sundry.

I had one guy tell me it was impossible to live without a smartphone. I told him I’ve never owned one and have done perfectly fine. He tried to insinuate I was a Luddite for not getting on board with the latest overpriced mass surveillance technology sheep trend, I snapped back I was more technology savvy than he was – having done software development – that I know not to use that insecure surveillance garbage. He just parroted he ‘needed’ to use it. Like arguing you need to hack off your leg in order to escape a ball and chain rather than hack off the ball and chain.

More of you complain Windows is this backdoored surveillance trojan horse – which it is – but then you don’t bother to learn how to adopt a new Operating System. You continue to use the same OS, and whine. You’re like a person who complains about a shard of glass in your foot but then you don’t remove it, and just gesticulate to it. You don’t change your habits.

You blame everything else but don’t do anything yourself. You don’t ever boycott the system. I still see people actively posting on Substack… even people I had thought of as friends – does my work mean that little to you? You don’t care? You’ll continue to enable my own oppressor? I’m frankly disappointed.

It is this hopelessly weak, co-dependent spinelessness you’re all exhibiting that enables your oppression.

Oh, and here’s the kicker: the Digital ID is going be used to draft you into a war. The US already passed automatic registration and is working on no less than 18 trojan horse “safety” bills, written by pedophiles-in-office who are the real danger to our children.

So have fun with that.

Forced to write this here because I can’t reach you guys anywhere else… as you haven’t left.

Hit me up on SimpleX if you want to complain I’m being too harsh on you for collaborating with a tyrant: https://smp11.simplex.im/g#KR3EfnkohYZ36QDOZpUVoAq6hUt54uovnnUU7rP16zA

(With any luck this post won’t be censored… but I won’t hold my breath.)