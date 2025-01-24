Checking The Daily Beagle Inbox there was a surprising message waiting…

…a message from the Ministry of Justice in Alberta, Canada.

We had received a direct response, from an official email address. Was it a legal threat? A lawsuit? An incorrectly sent message with hidden goodies?

Better.

It Is Amazing News For Albertans

In the respondant documents they had thanked us for our email regarding the Alberta Bill of Rights:

Unbeknownst to The Daily Beagle, an email we had squirrelled off to Alberta two years ago — written about the same time we wrote Alberta is Canada’s new hope — went on to cause massive changes in Albertans’ Bill of Rights.

Albertans Have Scored A Massive Victory

The Daily Beagle can exclusively write that Albertans now have the right to refuse a vaccine.

Vaccine mandates are officially dead in Alberta! Medical vaccine tyranny is dead

Although beware the part it says “individual with capacity” — unfortunately those with mental illness or deemed not to have mental capacity (I.E. unconscious) do not yet have this right to refuse. But this is very good progress.

The Daily Beagle Scores Additional Bonuses Too!

Freedom of speech rights for Albertans have been expanded!

…the Bill of Rights covers all government acts (whether official or unofficial)…

…gun rights are now protected in Alberta…

…Your rights are now explicitly preserved in the event of an emergency…

…courts can now order remedies in the event those rights are breached…

Best Part? It Is Already Law

It came into effect on December 5th 2024.

In the interests of transparency, interested readers can examine the documents here.

Officially signed letter notifying The Daily Beagle of the changes:

61730 261KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Document detailing the Act in question:

Attachment 205KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The Daily Beagle: helping to defend rights and freedoms for less than the cost of a car.

