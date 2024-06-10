I want to start this out by saying thank you for all the generous donors who’ve helped finance this endeavour. I greatly appreciate the generosity, and you’ve not been forgotten. Counter-intuitively, this is a free article, but you’ll come to understand why soon.

This article is going to be extremely difficult for me to write, and it won’t be in the usually zesty format you’re all used to seeing.

Every time I think of a new article, my first thoughts are making sure I deliver a quality service. I believe in hard work, providing citations for claims, and bringing interesting, novel stories that don’t see much traction. Maybe I bang on the nuclear war drum a bit too much, but I consider it a duty to forewarn the public of incoming dangers proportionate to scale. Forewarned is forearmed.

Some of you have probably wondered where all the regular articles have gone, including the behind-the-scenes/memes articles — that’s what I want to talk to you all about.

Non Cogito, Ergo Non Sum

My mind is a blank slate.

I can’t think of anything. Nothing more advanced than personal self-narration, anyway.

I’m not sure you’d want me to expound upon, ironically, problem solving skills, how to solve crimes, or political philosophies, such as why everyone is secretly a Jefferson Constitutionalist, or why direct democracy is more than simply voting. Nobody likes opinion piece journalism.

This isn’t a conventional writer’s block either. Where do I go after I warned of things like the mRNA harms in the EMA leaks, and the response back is ‘you’re right’?

Nobody likes a braggart either. If people are now accepting the information, what’s the point in banging the warning drum when they are warned? Where do you go?

Take a step back and report trivial news stories like, ‘dog lost in local woods’? Hunt down another — probably smaller scale — genocide to depress everybody with? Write a short, meaningless article piece? What am I, mainstream media?

Did I Come Up With Anything?

I was thinking ‘A Particularly American Form of Eugenics’, where the poor are being eradicated via the use of artificially inflated drug and healthcare prices making treatment unaffordable.

But the article hasn’t got much depth; Exhibit A, artificially high drug prices. Exhibit B, artificially high healthcare prices. Exhibit C, the poor avoiding treatment. Congratulations… there’s nothing further.

I was also thinking of pointing out how the national guard are still deployed to NYC’s Subway due to the sheer amount of crime, but again, not much depth. New York City has crime, bears found in woods, etc.

I’ve also got a wordsworth, too-long-for-print article detailing evidence proving ChatGPT just regurgitates incorrect nonsense it finds online and how it won’t be taking any jobs yet given the error prone nature, but readers often show a disdain for lengthy articles on niche topics. Probably needs a re-write, but it’s just AI, so who cares?

Unforeseen Consequences

I’m going to be straight with the supportive paying subscribers. I’m seriously thinking of hitting this button:

Because it isn’t fair I keep taking your money and not producing anything in return. I don’t feel like meme articles are what I’m paid to do — anyone can do that — they were bonuses on top of important journalistic reporting.

The Daily Beagle was never planned to become a paid anything. It was going to be a hit-and-run free publication doing write-up on the contents of the EMA leaks — a subject that no media outlet was covering at the time — and detailing why the mRNA instability posed a massive risk to human health.

Maybe a few other topics of interest (E.G. Ukraine war), during a period I was dealing with a disability. The original half-life of The Daily Beagle was only going to be 7 months. It’s been running for something like 2 years (how time flies!).

Paradoxical Position

I feel like on the one hand I have a duty to report and forewarn of harms that I see coming, the watchman in the tower raising the alarm of the approach of the enemy army. On the other, I feel like I’ve run my course.

I don’t have any original ideas or topic domains I’m particularly inclined to cover, or that readers would be particularly interested to read (or rather, pay to read), and without large scale public outrage at the seriousness of the mRNA harms, I think I’ve achieved all the objectives I’m able to achieve. I’m falling below the quality and depth of work espoused by Doorless Carp, _Esc_ and Jessica Rose.

Closing Thoughts

My last thoughts are maybe proposals for revisions and much needed amendments to add to the Constitution, to better secure Americans’ rights. Like a new amendment for the right to freedom from medical experimentation (I.E. a complete and total ban of any and all medical mandates).

But again, I don’t think readers are interested in pure opinion about hypotheticals. Or pointing out the fact that numerous States’ AGs (39!) are attacking ‘Pharmacy Benefit Managers’ (vaunted enemies of pharmaceutical companies), but not pharmaceutical companies themselves, despite the basic admission to murder we’re seeing.

I’m probably going to putter around for few more days, see if there any other novel areas to cover. If not, I’m likely going to discontinue the paid service and let The Daily Beagle go dormant. I won’t be deleting it, I just think I don’t have much more to say that would interest you. I’m not sure it can be remedied by suggestions either, I have to feel a passion for the subject.

Let me know what you think in the comments.

