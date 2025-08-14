In a desperate bid to refute The Daily Beagle’s work documenting the insane amount of toxic aluminium found in vaccines, pulled direct from the vaccine inserts, the vaccine industry is now desperately trying to prove aluminium — a known neurotoxin — is somehow not neurotoxic.

No study demonstrates this desperation more than “Aluminum-Adsorbed Vaccines and Chronic Diseases in Childhood: A Nationwide Cohort Study”. You’d be forgiven for thinking that at first glance it’s a well designed study — it correctly reports amounts of aluminium found in vaccines and even measures the dosages accumulated in children, but when you dig deeper it goes off the rails.

Implausible Number Of Doses Isn’t That Implausible

The first exclusion criteria they set up is the claim of an ‘implausible number of doses’, which they define as:

Received >3 diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, and Haemophilus influenzae type b (DTP) vaccines, >3 Hepatitis B (HBV) vaccines, or >3 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) vaccines by age 2

This is defined in their table supplement insert. And whilst yes, the Danish government does specify 3 doses of E.G. diphteria-tetanus-pertussis, etc… the Danish government does not mandate the shots, and thus parents have discretion. And some parents do give their children, horrifyingly, more shots.

The US government, for example, specifies 4 doses for several of the shots the researchers specified:

Therefore, anything more than (>) 3 doses is actually a plausible amount of doses for a child to receive. Excluding this is incorrect, and truncates those in receipt of higher amounts of aluminium. That excludes 34,547 children. That’s a lot of children.

Excludes Harmed Children In The First 2 Years Anyway

Buried in the study, and not made apparent in the abstract or conclusion, is this rather vague, wishy-washy graphic:

If you’re not sure what you’re looking for, it’s this part:

The Danish study vaguely states between zero to almost half a million children were excluded from the study because they had an “outcome”. Why is the number so indecisive? We don’t know, it isn’t explained. What is an outcome, you may be wondering?

The study defines an “outcome” (such utilitarian, watered down language) as an adverse event:

The problem with this, is this destroys the study’s raison d’etre. How can you study the harms of injected aluminium from the shots if you exclude the time period when the shots are injected as part of the harms monitoring period?

Indeed, if there were 466,047 children whom had an adverse event (so-called “outcome”) during receipt of shots, wouldn’t it demonstrate the shots caused those harms?

For those of you interested in percentages: of the 1,224,176 children that the study ‘allowed’ to be submitted, 466,047 were removed for having an ‘outcome’ within the first 2 years, or just over 38% of the dataset. That would imply 38% of the children experienced an adverse event (so-called “outcome”) when taking the aluminium based shots.

They Admit >3mg Of Aluminium Marks Maternal Psychiatric Disorders… Omitted In The Conclusion!

Two parts of the study are even more damning and actually contradict the misleading conclusion of ‘no harms’. One part makes this statement:

those who received more than 3 mg of aluminum more often had a maternal history of psychiatric disorders and diabetes.

It shows a trending association for historical psychiatric disorders? Shouldn’t that be in the study’s conclusion? The same conclusion that said “was not associated with increased rates of any of the 50 disorders assessed.”

And before you think >3mg is some wild outlier, the sentence is followed with this:

the total aluminum exposure through vaccination at age 2 years varied by birth year (Figure 2); the median was 3 mg (IQR, 2.8 to 3.4 mg), and the total exposure ranged from 0 to 4.5 mg.

That is to say, not only does it trend with psychiatric disorders, but many of them are receiving doses in that alarming range.

Excludes Non-Aluminium Receivers (I.E. No Baseline Controls)

The study abuses this absence to say ‘well it hasn’t increased’ because they’re only comparing aluminium injected children with other aluminium injected children.

Their excuse for removing the non-aluminium receivers? Uh, some poorly worded, broken English sentence.

removing children not vaccinated with aluminum-adsorbed vaccines by age 2 years (because these could have more different health care use)

What the fuck is “could have more different health care use”? How is that a valid justification for removal?

Are they seriously trying to argue because those who don’t get injected with aluminium could have a ‘different healthcare experience’ they ought to be omitted?

Doesn’t this just confirm a preconceived bias from the researchers that actually, those without aluminium in their shots have a different healthcare experience from the aluminium receiving ones (I.E. the aluminium has an adverse, negative impact)?

Isn’t this the study authors saying they’re omitting a dataset because it might give a different result to the one they wanted?

Conclusion: Study Backfires, Proves The Opposite

By excluding 466,076 children because they’ve already been harmed in the first 2 years of receiving the aluminium shots, or 38% of Danish children, the study ultimately proves the opposite: that aluminium shots cause harms, and you have to skewer a dataset this badly by 38% to try to desperately hide that fact. Oops!

